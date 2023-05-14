Cleveland Memorial Shoreway reopens after multiple-vehicle crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A multiple-vehicle crash shut down the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway on Sunday afternoon has been reopened, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Officials said multiple vehicles were involved, and no injuries have been reported.

As of 3:40 p.m., police and fire officials are still on the scene.

The crash shut down I-90 between E. 55th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed.

