2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Mayim Bialik leaves ‘Jeopardy!’ early due to writers’ strike

Actress Mayim Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity...
Actress Mayim Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity with the entertainment industry writers' strike.(Source: Sony Pictures Television)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actress and “Jeopardy!” co-host Mayim Bialik is showing her support for the entertainment industry writers’ strike.

Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity with those striking. Her co-host, Ken Jennings, will take over the hosting duties for the week.

Officials say production on the game show is able to move forward because the questions were reportedly written before the strike began.

Members of the Writers Guild of America walked off their jobs May 2 after their contract with the major studios expired.

The last writers’ strike, which happened in 2007, lasted for 100 days.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer

Latest News

Elon Musk confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an...
Elon Musk announces who will take over as Twitter CEO
The storm struck the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights near South Padre Island as most...
RAW: Texas residents sift through debris after tornado hits
Some U.S. cities along the southern border say they have not seen a surge of migrants expected...
Days after Title 42 ends, what's happening at the border?
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left, and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic CEO Jenny Black...
North Carolina governor vetoes abortion limits, launches override showdown