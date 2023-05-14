2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet, cool and breezy Mother’s Day

By Jon Loufman
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mother’s Day skies will feature more clouds than sun with highs in the mid to upper 60s and gusty Northeast winds.

Fair skies Sunday night will allow lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunshine on Monday will accompany highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Mainly sunny skies on Tuesday include highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs only around 60.

Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet, cool and breezy Mother's Day
Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet, cool and breezy Mother’s Day

