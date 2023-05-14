PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Firefighters battled a fire on the top floor of a seven-story apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to the Parma Fire Department.

Parma firefighters battle fire on top floor of 7 story apartment complex (Parma Fire Department)

Firefighters were called around 4:25 p.m. to 5500 Laurent Drive, for reports of a working fire at the Regency Apartment complex on the top floor of a seven-story building.

Crews say upon arrival heavy fire was seen at the front of the building on the top floor.

The ladder nozzle was used to extinguish the main body of the fire while a hose line was established in the stairs, fire officials say.

Firefighters say the fire was quickly brought under control.

A search was completed and no injuries or harm to any citizens was reported during the fire, firefighters say.

No residents were taken to the hospital and no firefighters were injured, officials say.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.