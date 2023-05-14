2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Professional golfer Annika Sorenstam hosting charity golf fundraiser for East Palestine

Annika Sorenstam waves after a par on the first hole
Annika Sorenstam waves after a par on the first hole
By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Professional golfer Annika Sorenstam is hosting a charity golf fundraiser for East Palestine on Monday.

She is partnering with the Youngstown Mahoning Valley United Way and The Way Station to help the community of East Palestine after a train derailment on Feb. 4, 2023.

Sorenstam’s husband Mike McGee, is a native of East Palestine and the son of PGA Tour champion, Jerry McGee.

The event will offer people around the country a chance to support and contribute directly to the community of East Palestine to secure materials and resources to rebuild the community.

The campaign will feature a celebrity golf event, hosted by Sorenstam and Muransky on Monday, at The Lake Club in Poland.

Sorenstam will be joined by her friends from sports and entertainment to offer people a chance to meet famous individuals while raising money to help East Palestine.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Parma firefighters battle fire on top floor of 7-story apartment complex
4 dead in violent weekend in Cleveland
Vehicle crashes into Mahoning County comic book store
Vehicle crashes into Mahoning County comic book store
Crash shuts down Cleveland Memorial Shoreway
Cleveland Memorial Shoreway reopens after multiple-vehicle crash