Professional golfer Annika Sorenstam hosting charity golf fundraiser for East Palestine

POLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Professional golfer Annika Sorenstam is hosting a charity golf fundraiser for East Palestine on Monday.

She is partnering with the Youngstown Mahoning Valley United Way and The Way Station to help the community of East Palestine after a train derailment on Feb. 4, 2023.

Sorenstam’s husband Mike McGee, is a native of East Palestine and the son of PGA Tour champion, Jerry McGee.

The event will offer people around the country a chance to support and contribute directly to the community of East Palestine to secure materials and resources to rebuild the community.

The campaign will feature a celebrity golf event, hosted by Sorenstam and Muransky on Monday, at The Lake Club in Poland.

Sorenstam will be joined by her friends from sports and entertainment to offer people a chance to meet famous individuals while raising money to help East Palestine.

