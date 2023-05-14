2 Strong 4 Bullies
Vehicle crashes into Mahoning County comic book store

By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - A vehicle crashed into a comic book store on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Liberty Comics.

The owner of the store and customers were on the side of the store when the crash happened, the Facebook post says.

The store was closed due to the accident.

The condition of the driver has not been released at this time.

