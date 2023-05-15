2 new Meijer supercenters open in Northeast Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Meijer opens the doors to two new 159,000-square-foot supercenters in Northeast Ohio on May 16.

The one-stop shopping locations are:

Warren 2120 Niles Cortland Rd. SE

Wooster 4845 Burbank Rd.



Doors open at 6 a.m. at both locations.

There are now 52 Meijer locations in Ohio.

“The stores’ state-of-the art retail experience will feature multiple ways to shop, including Shop & Scan, Home Delivery and Pickup and mPerks rewards to help customers earn on every dollar spent,” Meijer representatives stated. “Known for fresh produce, extensive grocery selection and everyday needs, the new Meijer stores will also offer pharmacies and general merchandise items including expansive baby and pet departments, apparel, beauty care, garden center, floral and more.”

The Wooster Meijer supercenter still has job openings.

Visit jobs.meijer.com/stores to apply.

