Amazing Race Casting Call at Dave & Busters!

‘Amazing Race’ heads to Ohio in search of contestants
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to see the world like never before? Cleveland’s CBS 19 is holding an open casting call for Amazing Race at Dave & Buster’s in Westlake.

Apply for the adventure of a lifetime and join us Thursday, June 1, at Dave & Buster’s from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for your chance to be cast.

  • Click here to fill out the release forms and bring them to the casting call on June 1st! Good luck!
