Bounty hunter brings in Cleveland man, featured on last week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Last week, Albert Fontanez was featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted and within hours he was picked up by a bounty hunter and turned over to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Fontanez was wanted and out on bond for five felony cases with the county, facing a huge list of charges.

In one case, he is alleged to have assaulted a person with a vehicle in July of 2021, and there was a gun in the car.

With a priory felony conviction, Fontanez is not allowed to have a gun.

In March of 2022, he’s accused of using a baseball bat in a robbery and assault.

In two other cases, Fontanez is facing charges for leading police on chases.

Fontanez’s case was featured on Thursday and by Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m. he was turned over to authorities.

Here is a complete list of charges he will not be facing;

Aggravated robbery (x2)

Robbery

Felonious assault (with firearm specs)

Felonious assault (x4)

Aggravated assault

Assault

Failure to comply with police

Receiving stolen property – motor vehicle

Theft & aggravated theft

Having weapon while under disability (x2)

Improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle

Criminal damaging

