2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Bounty hunter brings in Cleveland man, featured on last week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted

Albert Fontanez was featured on Cuyahoga's Most Wanted last Thursday, and by Saturday morning a...
Albert Fontanez was featured on Cuyahoga's Most Wanted last Thursday, and by Saturday morning a bounty hunter turned him into authorities.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Last week, Albert Fontanez was featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted and within hours he was picked up by a bounty hunter and turned over to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Fontanez was wanted and out on bond for five felony cases with the county, facing a huge list of charges.

In one case, he is alleged to have assaulted a person with a vehicle in July of 2021, and there was a gun in the car.

With a priory felony conviction, Fontanez is not allowed to have a gun.

In March of 2022, he’s accused of using a baseball bat in a robbery and assault.

In two other cases, Fontanez is facing charges for leading police on chases.

Fontanez’s case was featured on Thursday and by Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m. he was turned over to authorities.

Here is a complete list of charges he will not be facing;

  • Aggravated robbery (x2)
  • Robbery
  • Felonious assault (with firearm specs)
  • Felonious assault (x4)
  • Aggravated assault
  • Assault
  • Failure to comply with police
  • Receiving stolen property – motor vehicle
  • Theft & aggravated theft
  • Having weapon while under disability (x2)
  • Improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle
  • Criminal damaging

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Lizzo accepts the award for record of the year for "About Damn Time" at the 65th annual Grammy...
Cleveland supermarket receives high praise from Lizzo
Anthony Figueroa
U.S. Marshals search for fugitive accused of trying to run over Cleveland police officer
Terrence Greene
Jury selection to begin for Cleveland dance teacher accused of sexually assaulting former students
Dalontay Edmond-Geiger
Cleveland man accused of kidnapping, stuffing woman in tote faces judge