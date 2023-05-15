2 Strong 4 Bullies
Budweiser Clydesdale horses coming to Canton for Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival

By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Budweiser Clydesdale horses are galloping their way to Canton this summer for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival.

The world-famous Clydesdale horses will be headed to the Ballon Classic presented by Aultman on July 28.

The horses will then be seen again with the grand marshal of The Canton Repository Grand Parade on Aug. 5.

“We’re celebrating a milestone year for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival and are thrilled to bring the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales to Stark County’s largest and oldest family traditions,” said Denny Saunier, president, and CEO at the Canton Regional Chamber, “We’d like to thank Anheuser-Busch for their support of these tremendous events and the opportunity to have the Clydesdales involved for the community to enjoy.”

