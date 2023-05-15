2 Strong 4 Bullies
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Shark attacks kayak of man fishing

A man fishing in a kayak has a close encounter with a shark. (Source: KITV/SCOTT HARAGUGHI/CNN)
By KTIV staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OAHU, Hawaii (KTIV) - A fisherman in Hawaii is counting his blessings.

Miraculously, he was unhurt after an encounter with a shark on Friday, and he was able to capture the entire incident on camera.

It looks like a scene from the movie “Jaws,” and for Scott Haraguchi, an experience so scary, he says if he didn’t catch it on video, people probably wouldn’t believe him.

“It was incredibly bad luck but incredibly good luck to capture it,” he said.

Haraguchi was out fishing on his kayaking over a mile off shore from Kualoa in shallow waters.

He had his camera on because he had just a fish, and he forgot to turn it off. That’s when it happened.

“And I heard a whooshing sound that sounded like a boat heading towards me without the motor. And I looked up and I saw the big brown thing,” Haraguchi said. “My brain thought it was a turtle. But then I got slammed by it and realized that it was a tiger shark.”

He was able to kick the shark away and even kept fishing. It wasn’t until he looked back at his video that he realized how lucky he was.

He doesn’t know why it happened but says after the attack, he also saw a wounded seal.

“So I’m thinking that the shark actually disabled and wounded the seal, let it die or was waiting for it to die, came back, thought I was the seal, and attacked me instead,” Haraguchi said.

The marks on the kayak are pretty small, and he was not hurt, just shaken up and happy to live to tell the tale of the one he’s glad got away.

“I realize that life is short, time is short on Earth, so make the most of it, be nice to people, all that stuff,” Haraguchi said.

A 20-foot shark was spotted close to North Beach the following day. It’s unclear if it was the same shark.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

