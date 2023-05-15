2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cement truck overturns, driver hospitalized in trauma center, Twinsburg Fire says

Cement truck overturns, driver hospitalized in trauma center, Twinsburg Fire says
Cement truck overturns, driver hospitalized in trauma center, Twinsburg Fire says(Twinsburg Fire)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWINGSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Fire confirmed a cement truck overturned on Monday morning, sending the driver to the hospital.

The cement truck overturned on the entrance ramp to I-480 eastbound from SR-91 around 7 a.m. on May 15.

Twinsburg Fire said first responders had to free the driver from the truck before they were taken to the trauma center.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The ramp was shut down for an extended period of time as crews cleaned up the fuel spill and towed the truck away.

What caused the truck to overturn is unknown.

Twinsburg Fire shared these photos of the crash scene:

Cement truck overturns, driver hospitalized in trauma center, Twinsburg Fire says
Cement truck overturns, driver hospitalized in trauma center, Twinsburg Fire says(Twinsburg Fire)
Cement truck overturns, driver hospitalized in trauma center, Twinsburg Fire says
Cement truck overturns, driver hospitalized in trauma center, Twinsburg Fire says(Twinsburg Fire)
Cement truck overturns, driver hospitalized in trauma center, Twinsburg Fire says
Cement truck overturns, driver hospitalized in trauma center, Twinsburg Fire says(Twinsburg Fire)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

A semi truck overturned on I-90 East in Cleveland Monday afternoon.
Semi truck overturns on Dead Man’s Curve in Cleveland
Dashcam shows Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser struck by driver (Source: OSHP)
Dashcam shows Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser struck by driver
State Route 2 in Mentor to be closed for several hours
2 seriously injured after high-speed crash on State Route 2 in Mentor
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
3-car Stark County crash kills 43-year-old man, highway patrol says