TWINGSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Fire confirmed a cement truck overturned on Monday morning, sending the driver to the hospital.

The cement truck overturned on the entrance ramp to I-480 eastbound from SR-91 around 7 a.m. on May 15.

Twinsburg Fire said first responders had to free the driver from the truck before they were taken to the trauma center.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The ramp was shut down for an extended period of time as crews cleaned up the fuel spill and towed the truck away.

What caused the truck to overturn is unknown.

Twinsburg Fire shared these photos of the crash scene:

Cement truck overturns, driver hospitalized in trauma center, Twinsburg Fire says (Twinsburg Fire)

