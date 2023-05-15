Cleveland firefighter hospitalized after being struck by car

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter last week was hospitalized after being struck by a car while riding a motorcycle.

Officials told 19 News the incident occurred in the Village of Oakwood Friday evening.

Officials confirmed the firefighter, Ghadi Cole, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 29-year Cleveland Fire veteran’s current condition is unknown.

Officials also confirmed police arrested one person at the scene and charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.