Cleveland firefighter hospitalized after being struck by car
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter last week was hospitalized after being struck by a car while riding a motorcycle.
Officials told 19 News the incident occurred in the Village of Oakwood Friday evening.
Officials confirmed the firefighter, Ghadi Cole, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The 29-year Cleveland Fire veteran’s current condition is unknown.
Officials also confirmed police arrested one person at the scene and charges are pending.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
