Cleveland firefighter hospitalized after being struck by car(Al Taylor | (Source: WOIO))
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter last week was hospitalized after being struck by a car while riding a motorcycle.

Officials told 19 News the incident occurred in the Village of Oakwood Friday evening.

Officials confirmed the firefighter, Ghadi Cole, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 29-year Cleveland Fire veteran’s current condition is unknown.

Officials also confirmed police arrested one person at the scene and charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

