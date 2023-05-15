Cleveland man accused of kidnapping, stuffing woman in tote faces judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Cleveland Municipal Court is set to arraign the man accused of kidnapping a woman and stuffing her into a small black tote on Monday.

The woman, who police said was also stabbed and beaten, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for life-threatening injuries

Police took the suspect, Dalontay Edmond-Geiger, into custody at the scene and charged him with several felonies; including, attempted murder.

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

According to the police report, officers were first alerted to the crime scene at the home in the 3100 block of W. 97th Street around 3:30 p.m. on May 2.

Edmond-Geiger allowed officers to search the basement of the home after a 30-minute delay.

While investigating a report of a possible violent assault that happened at a home in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood, Cleveland police said a woman was found “stuffed and folded into a small, black tote.” (Source: WOIO)

Police returned to the home just after midnight on May 3, which is when Edmond-Geiger allegedly admitted there was someone on the porch and stuffed inside the tote.

Court officials ordered Edmond-Geiger to be held on $500,000 bond.

