Cleveland man accused of kidnapping, stuffing woman in tote faces judge
Dalontay Edmond-Geiger was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, felonious assault and evidence tampering
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Cleveland Municipal Court is set to arraign the man accused of kidnapping a woman and stuffing her into a small black tote on Monday.
The woman, who police said was also stabbed and beaten, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for life-threatening injuries
Police took the suspect, Dalontay Edmond-Geiger, into custody at the scene and charged him with several felonies; including, attempted murder.
According to the police report, officers were first alerted to the crime scene at the home in the 3100 block of W. 97th Street around 3:30 p.m. on May 2.
Edmond-Geiger allowed officers to search the basement of the home after a 30-minute delay.
Police returned to the home just after midnight on May 3, which is when Edmond-Geiger allegedly admitted there was someone on the porch and stuffed inside the tote.
WARNING: The video below contains graphic details. Viewer discretion is advised.
Court officials ordered Edmond-Geiger to be held on $500,000 bond.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.