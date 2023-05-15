Cleveland mayor proposes paid parental leave

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb proposed a new paid parental leave policy Monday for full-time city employees.

The policy will allow for up to 500 hours of leave with base pay for new parents in birthing, adoption and guardianship, according to a release.

The policy will be proposed at the May 15 city council meeting.

Employees will be entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave for parental obligations ranging from medical appointments to meetings for the guardianship process, according to a release.

The leave may be used intermittently for individual needs. Employees who experience still birth or miscarriage will be eligible for three weeks of leave.

Eligibility for the proposed paid leave is contingent on 30 days of continuous service, however the policy will only be available to full-time, non-union employees, if passed.

The city intents to include this new benefit to union employees as negotiations for bargaining agreements continue, according to a release.

“We hope other organizations in our region, both public and private sector, will follow our lead to support our workforce the best we can so that Cleveland can become an even better place to live, work, and raise a family,” Bibb said.

The release cited a study from 2018 stating improved employee retention, productivity and morale following California’s parental leave policy.

Cleveland follows behind the cities of Dayton and Cincinnati to establish paid parental leave.

“The city is one of the largest employers in the county, and providing our workers with this benefit will improve morale, efficiency, and productivity - and help us to attract and retain top-level talent. Families are the foundation of our city and our society,” said councilmember Charles Slife.

19 News reached out to the mayor’s office asking the breakdown of union and non-union full-time city workers and if negotiations will include this policy change.

This article will be updated when a reply is received.

