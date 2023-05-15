Cleveland Police: 18-year-old hospitalized following Union Miles neighborhood shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Cleveland Monday morning hospitalized an 18-year-old man, according to police officials.

Police said the shooting occurred at 2 a.m. in the 10000 block of Reno Avenue, in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.

Officials said police found the man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

18 year old male GSW to the leg. 10,000 Block of Reno Avenue. Transported in serious condition to Metro Medical Health Center. pic.twitter.com/ebs3WxXySL — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 15, 2023

Cleveland EMS transported the victim to MetroHealth Medical Center, where his condition remains unknown.

