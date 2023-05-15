2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police: 18-year-old hospitalized following Union Miles neighborhood shooting

Police found the man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Cleveland Monday morning hospitalized an 18-year-old man, according to police officials.

Police said the shooting occurred at 2 a.m. in the 10000 block of Reno Avenue, in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.

Officials said police found the man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Cleveland EMS transported the victim to MetroHealth Medical Center, where his condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

