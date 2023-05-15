2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland supermarket receives high praise from Lizzo

Lizzo accepts the award for record of the year for "About Damn Time" at the 65th annual Grammy...
Lizzo accepts the award for record of the year for "About Damn Time" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio supermarket this weekend garnered national attention thanks to a superstar review from a superstar musician.

Lizzo, the 4-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, stopped at La Plaza Supermarket following her “The Special 2our” performance at Rocket Mortgage Field House last week.

The artist took to TikTok after ordering tacos from the Lakewood Heights Boulevard store.

“I was determined to find good food in Cleveland, Ohio,” she said, noting her discovery of the taqueria.

Editor’s note: This video contains language some may find offensive.

@lizzo

LizzobeEating: HACIENDO TACOS

♬ original sound - lizzo

“If this is what the vegan tacos taste like,” she said after trying the tacos. “It’s seasoned.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Anthony Figueroa
U.S. Marshals search for fugitive accused of trying to run over Cleveland police officer
Terrence Greene
Jury selection to begin for Cleveland dance teacher accused of sexually assaulting former students
Albert Fontanez was featured on Cuyahoga's Most Wanted last Thursday, and by Saturday morning a...
Bounty hunter brings in Cleveland man, featured on last week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
Dalontay Edmond-Geiger
Cleveland man accused of kidnapping, stuffing woman in tote faces judge