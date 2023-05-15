Cleveland supermarket receives high praise from Lizzo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio supermarket this weekend garnered national attention thanks to a superstar review from a superstar musician.

Lizzo, the 4-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, stopped at La Plaza Supermarket following her “The Special 2our” performance at Rocket Mortgage Field House last week.

The artist took to TikTok after ordering tacos from the Lakewood Heights Boulevard store.

“I was determined to find good food in Cleveland, Ohio,” she said, noting her discovery of the taqueria.

Editor’s note: This video contains language some may find offensive.

“If this is what the vegan tacos taste like,” she said after trying the tacos. “It’s seasoned.”

