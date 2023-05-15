Convicted spree killer George Brinkman back in court as sentencing nears for triple murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Convicted spree killer George Brinkman faces the death penalty again.

He was back in court Monday awaiting sentencing for a second time for killing a mother and her two daughters.

A three-judge panel found Brinkman guilty six months ago for the murders of Suzanne Taylor and her daughters Taylor and Kylie Pifer of North Royalton back in June 2017.

George Brinkman confessed to murdering Taylor Pifer, Suzanne Taylor and Kylie Pifer. (Family/WOIO)

This is the penalty phase before the three judges will decide Brinkman’s fate.

In an opening statement, the defense attorney said Brinkman has taken full accountability for his actions, and if the ultimate penalty is handed down, he is prepared to accept it.

The proceedings started with a surprise statement from Brinkman, who was not under oath.

What he said brought some of the victims’ family members to tears.

“I committed the murders,” Brinkman said.

“To the family and friends, I’m sorry. They didn’t deserve what I did. I took away the opportunity to watch them grow, get old, have families, be successful in their careers, have children. I took it all from you. And I know sorry will never be enough,” Brinkman said.

George Brinkman is back in court awaiting sentencing. (WOIO)

A social worker testified Monday for the defense for more than an hour.

She tried to paint a full picture of his life from childhood through when he committed the crimes.

She noted Brinkman came from a broken home with an abusive father.

The social worker said this kind of violent behavior wasn’t typical for Brinkman.

She questioned whether his medications for diabetes and depression affected his actions.

The Ohio Supreme Court threw out Brinkman’s conviction and death sentence in the North Royalton case after a mistake by a trial judge in 2021.

Brinkman has also been convicted for killing a Stark County couple during his two-day crime spree.

Court continues Tuesday. 19 Investigates will have the latest.

