FIRST LOOK: Geraci’s prepares to serve slices Friday

Geraci's prepares to serve slices Friday
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking for a quick slice after the game? What about after a show at Rocket Mortgage?

Geraci’s will have you covered starting Friday at their newest location in the former Vincenza’s Pizza at 603 E. Prospect Avenue.

Caption

The shop, which the owner told 19 News is “built for speed,” will have familiar favorites, alongside something new for everyone.

Meatball flights, dunks for pizza slices and a home plate shaped pizza, in honor of their partner, Tito, will all be on the newest menu.

Geraci’s will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, and potentially late night eats depending on the demand.

They plan to be open an hour after downtown events such as games or shows, according to the owner.

