Lawmaker says his staff was attacked with a bat

Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers in U.S. Rep Gerry Connolly's office were attacked with a baseball bat.
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A member of the House of Representatives said that someone attacked his staff with a baseball bat at a district office in northern Virginia on Monday.

In a statement posted on social media, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., said someone went to his district office in Fairfax, Virginia, and asked for him before assaulting staff members.

Two have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect is in police custody.

Connolly commended the police response and said he is focusing on getting his staff the care they need.

“I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

