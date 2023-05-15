2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man found murdered in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood

Police on Sunday launched an investigation after finding a man murdered in Cleveland.
Police on Sunday launched an investigation after finding a man murdered in Cleveland.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
May. 15, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police on Sunday launched an investigation after finding a man murdered in Cleveland.

Officials said police found the body in the 5700 block of Hamlet Avenue.

This is in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 53-year-old Gary McConaha, of Garfield Heights.

The official cause of death has not been identified.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

