Man injured after shooting in Barberton on Sunday evening, police say
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was injured after a Sunday evening shooting, according to the Barberton Police Department.
Police say officers responded to the area of Fifth Street Northeast and Jefferson Avenue for a report of gunshots.
Officers located a man who has been shot, police say.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
This is an active and ongoing investigation by Barberton Detectives and no further information is available at this time.
