Man injured after shooting in Barberton on Sunday evening, police say

By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was injured after a Sunday evening shooting, according to the Barberton Police Department.

Police say officers responded to the area of Fifth Street Northeast and Jefferson Avenue for a report of gunshots.

Officers located a man who has been shot, police say.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

This is an active and ongoing investigation by Barberton Detectives and no further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

