Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; chilly Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure nosing in from the north this morning. The air mass is very dry. A sunny sky today with a northeast to north wind. High temperatures in the 60s closer to the lakeshore to middle 70s inland. A system tracking south of Ohio tomorrow will lead to increasing high clouds later tonight and tomorrow. A cold front will track through from the north Tuesday night followed by a blast of much cooler air Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will not get out of the 50s in many towns. A brisk northeast wind will create choppy conditions on Lake Erie. There is the potential of some frost Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the 30s away from the lakeshore.

