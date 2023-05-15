Northeast Ohio weather: Sunshine today; turning chillier mid-week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is firmly in control today!

Expect plentiful sunshine.

Temperatures will top out in the 60s along the lakeshore.

Inland communities should expect temperatures in the mid 70s this afternoon.

A few more clouds will move in overnight, but we will stay dry nonetheless.

Tonight will be fairly seasonable with temperatures in the upper 40s by morning.

Our next weather-maker will come in the form of a cold front.

This feature will move in late tomorrow, bringing increasing clouds and breezy conditions.

Tomorrow will be very comfortable with temperatures in the low 70s.

The aforementioned front will really cool things down by Wednesday.

Some spots may not even get out of the 50s Wednesday afternoon! (Typical highs this time of the year are in the low 70s.)

Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week, and it will also be the only night with any frost potential.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

Inland communities should anticipate at least some patchy frost.

We’ll warm back to near 70 degrees by Thursday.

There’s no rain in the forecast until Friday.

