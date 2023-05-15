2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio weather: Sunshine today; turning chillier mid-week

By Samantha Roberts
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is firmly in control today!

Expect plentiful sunshine.

Temperatures will top out in the 60s along the lakeshore.

Inland communities should expect temperatures in the mid 70s this afternoon.

A few more clouds will move in overnight, but we will stay dry nonetheless.

Tonight will be fairly seasonable with temperatures in the upper 40s by morning.

Our next weather-maker will come in the form of a cold front.

This feature will move in late tomorrow, bringing increasing clouds and breezy conditions.

Tomorrow will be very comfortable with temperatures in the low 70s.

The aforementioned front will really cool things down by Wednesday.

Some spots may not even get out of the 50s Wednesday afternoon! (Typical highs this time of the year are in the low 70s.)

Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week, and it will also be the only night with any frost potential.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

Inland communities should anticipate at least some patchy frost.

We’ll warm back to near 70 degrees by Thursday.

There’s no rain in the forecast until Friday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; chilly Wednesday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; chilly Wednesday

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; chilly Wednesday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; chilly Wednesday
Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet, cool and breezy Mother’s Day
Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet, cool and breezy Mother’s Day
Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet, cool and breezy Mother’s Day
Northeast Ohio weather: More sunshine for Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: More sunshine for Monday