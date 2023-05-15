Police, U.S. Marshals arrest 3rd suspect in connection with murder of 8-year-old girl

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people are now charged in connection with the 2020 murder of an eight-year-old girl.

According to Akron police, Mikayla Pickett died after being shot at a birthday party in the 700 block of Roselle Avenue just before midnight on Aug. 15, 2020.

A 14-year-old girl was also shot in the leg at the same party and suffered minor injuries.

Officers said the suspects showed up at the party and started shooting. Both victims were caught in the crossfire.

The third suspect, Jaevone Suggs, 18, was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals and Akron police.

Suggs was taken into custody at a home in the 1300 block of Nestor Ave.

He is facing several charges; including, aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault.

Robert Scott, 22, was arrested on April 28 and Donte Farmer, 37, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Both Scott and Farmer are also charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault.