Semi truck overturns on Dead Man’s Curve in Cleveland
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi truck overturned on I-90 East in Cleveland Monday afternoon.
ODOT cameras captured the overturned truck on Dead Man’s Curve.
Police have not clarified what time the truck overturned.
Police also have not specified what the truck was carrying.
19 News reached out to Cleveland police for more information.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.