Semi truck overturns on Dead Man’s Curve in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi truck overturned on I-90 East in Cleveland Monday afternoon.

ODOT cameras captured the overturned truck on Dead Man’s Curve.

Semi truck overturns on I-90 East near SR-2 (Source: James Hasenstab)

Police have not clarified what time the truck overturned.

Police also have not specified what the truck was carrying.

19 News reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

