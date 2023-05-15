2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County teenager guilty of murdering man at a park

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old girl was found guilty of fatally stabbing a man at a Louisville park in September 2022.

Marissa Smith was tried as adult for the crime.

Her jury trial began on May 8 in front of Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt.

On May 12, the jury found Smith guilty of murder and felonious assault.

Smith stabbed Michael Morris, 22, of Alliance, on Sept. 13, 2022 at Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Ave.

Morris died at the hospital from a stab wound to the chest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County

After Smith was convicted, her bond was revoked.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

