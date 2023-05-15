Streetsboro man indicted on 110 child sex crimes committed over 19-year span

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A Streetsboro man is facing a 110-count indictment related to child sex crimes allegedly committed over a span of 19 years.

A Portage County grand jury voted to indict David James III, 57, on the following charges:

23 counts of rape with 23 sexually violent predator specifications

12 counts of gross sexual imposition including sexually violent specifications

12 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

63 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor

Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci said the alleged crimes, which started in 2004 and lasted until this year, victimized seven children from anywhere under 10 years old to 17 years old.

Vigluicci said James previously was indicted covering three of the victims; however, ongoing investigations uncovered additional cases and victims.

James is currently being held without bond at the Portage County Jail.

A trial date has not been set.

