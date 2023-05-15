2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Suspect still at large after crashing stolen vehicle in Rocky River, police say

By Patrick Stout
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is still at large after stealing a vehicle and crashing it on May 11, according to the Rocky River Police Department.

Police say officers received a call from a victim that reported her car had been stolen on Lakeview Avenue around 5:10 p.m.

The victim told police her car was stolen from the driveway while her husband was unloading groceries.

The stolen vehicle was spotted in Avon Lake and was pursued by Avon Lake and Sheffield Police before the suspect crashed the vehicle, police say.

The suspect fled on foot and remains at large, police say.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Kelvin Roche Melendez
North Ridgeville police arrest 18-year-old after police chase
(Source: WOIO)
Police, U.S. Marshals arrest 3rd suspect in connection with murder of 8-year-old girl
A Streetsboro man is facing a 110-count indictment related to child sex crimes allegedly...
Streetsboro man indicted on 110 child sex crimes committed over 19-year span
15-year-old Akron girl shot in the face on Friday night, police say