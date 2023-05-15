Suspect still at large after crashing stolen vehicle in Rocky River, police say

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is still at large after stealing a vehicle and crashing it on May 11, according to the Rocky River Police Department.

Police say officers received a call from a victim that reported her car had been stolen on Lakeview Avenue around 5:10 p.m.

The victim told police her car was stolen from the driveway while her husband was unloading groceries.

The stolen vehicle was spotted in Avon Lake and was pursued by Avon Lake and Sheffield Police before the suspect crashed the vehicle, police say.

The suspect fled on foot and remains at large, police say.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

