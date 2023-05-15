2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

U.S. Marshals search for fugitive accused of trying to run over Cleveland police officer

Anthony Figueroa
Anthony Figueroa((Source: U.S. Marshals))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of a fugitive wanted for crimes in Cuyahoga and Lorain Counties.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Anthony Figueroa is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for felonious assault and having weapons under disability, Cleveland police for felonious assault with a vehicle for trying to run over an officer, and Lorain police for fleeing and failing to comply.

Figueroa, 41, is also wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

His last known address is on Cleveland’s West Side; however, he also has ties in the Lorain County area, said the U.S. Marshals.

Figueroa is described as a white/hispanic male, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Lizzo accepts the award for record of the year for "About Damn Time" at the 65th annual Grammy...
Cleveland supermarket receives high praise from Lizzo
Terrence Greene
Jury selection to begin for Cleveland dance teacher accused of sexually assaulting former students
Albert Fontanez was featured on Cuyahoga's Most Wanted last Thursday, and by Saturday morning a...
Bounty hunter brings in Cleveland man, featured on last week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
Dalontay Edmond-Geiger
Cleveland man accused of kidnapping, stuffing woman in tote faces judge