U.S. Marshals search for fugitive accused of trying to run over Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of a fugitive wanted for crimes in Cuyahoga and Lorain Counties.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Anthony Figueroa is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for felonious assault and having weapons under disability, Cleveland police for felonious assault with a vehicle for trying to run over an officer, and Lorain police for fleeing and failing to comply.

Figueroa, 41, is also wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

His last known address is on Cleveland’s West Side; however, he also has ties in the Lorain County area, said the U.S. Marshals.

Figueroa is described as a white/hispanic male, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

