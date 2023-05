CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old was shot in the Fairfax neighborhood late Monday night.

Cleveland EMS said a girl was transported to UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

GSW 14-15 year female. Scanner reports she was shot in the leg. Transported in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/AUMoHPtGxK — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 16, 2023

EMS said the teenager was transported from the 7900 block of Golden Avenue and East 79th Street.

