19 Troubleshooters gets results for Akron neighbor dealing with squatters

By Katie Wilson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 Troubleshooters got results for a man who was scared to live in his own home.

“It’s been kind of peaceful over here,” said Walt Long. “I don’t hear no one running in the backyard.”

A lot can change in two weeks.

Walt Long is now at ease after he went months living next to a vacant home on Orrin Street swarming with squatters.

“You wake up in the middle of the night hearing booming and banging,” said Long.

Long said it wasn’t unusual to look out his dining room table and catch people climbing into the empty home’s busted out windows.

After exhausting all other options, he called the 19 Troubleshooters.

Just days after our story aired, Long started noticing improvement.

“I was shocked they came back that fast,” said Long, referring to the empty home’s landlord.

The vacant home’s landlord returned, hiring workers to board the building back up and clean it out.

When the 19 Troubleshooters returned to the home Monday, workers told us they’re fixing up every room and updating the windows on the outside of the home.

We also reached out to the landlord himself, but never heard back.

As for Long, he still has security measures in place in case any squatters return, but these changes are a big step forward, and he credits the 19 Troubleshooters for getting it done.

“If you want something done, call Cleveland 19 News,” said Long.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

