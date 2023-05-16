2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

265 tickets issued in 2 weeks: Elyria police crack down on speeders

Elyria Police (file photo)
Elyria Police (file photo)(Elyria Police)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 265 tickets were issues in Elyria in two weeks, according to the Elyria Police Department.

All 265 tickets were in regards to traffic violations and were issued by patrol officers Anthony Camera and Josh Mason, officials say.

The Elyria police department recently assigned two officers as their full-time traffic and parking enforcement.

Officials say 64 tickets were given in school zones.

Residents can call Patrol Commander at 440-326-1305 or email Lt. Welsh at welsh@cityofelyria.org for enforcement requests.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Audreona Barnes (Source; Family)
Trial underway for man accused of killing Warrensville Heights girlfriend, leaving body on balcony
A 15-year-old was shot in the Fairfax neighborhood late Monday night.
15-year-old girl shot in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood
Man convicted of cheating in Cleveland fishing scandal facing forgery, theft by deception charges
Man convicted of cheating in Cleveland fishing scandal facing forgery, theft by deception charges
19 Troubleshooters gets results for Akron neighbor dealing with squatters
19 Troubleshooters gets results for Akron neighbor dealing with squatters