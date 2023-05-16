265 tickets issued in 2 weeks: Elyria police crack down on speeders

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 265 tickets were issues in Elyria in two weeks, according to the Elyria Police Department.

All 265 tickets were in regards to traffic violations and were issued by patrol officers Anthony Camera and Josh Mason, officials say.

The Elyria police department recently assigned two officers as their full-time traffic and parking enforcement.

Officials say 64 tickets were given in school zones.

Residents can call Patrol Commander at 440-326-1305 or email Lt. Welsh at welsh@cityofelyria.org for enforcement requests.

