27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past two weeks. Why?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In the past two weeks, Cleveland Police Department records show a rash of reported missing children between the ages of 12 and 17 years-old.

Since May 2nd, there have been 27 kids reported as active missing cases, and that number may be higher as some have been located and removed from the active file.

Consider that as a whole, Cleveland currently list a total of 56 active missing children cases dating back a number of years, meaning almost half of the active cases are from just the past two weeks.

Chief John Majoy is not only the police chief for Newburgh Heights but also the Board President of Cleveland Missing, a non-profit organization designed to help loved ones find missing persons.

“We have received several new cases where we are providing support to the families,” Majoy said. “The uptick can be viewed in several ways: end of school year, warm weather, opportunities, etc..”

It’s believed the majority of the missing cases are runaways, not abductions.

