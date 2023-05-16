2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past two weeks. Why?

In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids. These 5 are among the missing from left to right; Derrick Hamilton, Scarlett Monahan, Malachi Berry, Caitlin Helnick-Johnson (top), Serenity Perry (bottom) .(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In the past two weeks, Cleveland Police Department records show a rash of reported missing children between the ages of 12 and 17 years-old.

Since May 2nd, there have been 27 kids reported as active missing cases, and that number may be higher as some have been located and removed from the active file.

Consider that as a whole, Cleveland currently list a total of 56 active missing children cases dating back a number of years, meaning almost half of the active cases are from just the past two weeks.

Chief John Majoy is not only the police chief for Newburgh Heights but also the Board President of Cleveland Missing, a non-profit organization designed to help loved ones find missing persons.

“We have received several new cases where we are providing support to the families,” Majoy said. “The uptick can be viewed in several ways: end of school year, warm weather, opportunities, etc..”

It’s believed the majority of the missing cases are runaways, not abductions.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers unveil new Center Court store at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland Cavaliers unveil new Center Court store at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Dante Tremont has been closed on Tuesday since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020
Tuesday nights return to Dante Tremont for summer schedule
Fire destroys vacant home on Cleveland’s East Side
John Ruediger (Source: Mayfield Heights police)
Sentencing for former Streetsboro councilman convicted of sending inappropriate photos to teen