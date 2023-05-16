Akron breaks ground on new $9.5 million fire station

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron broke ground at the site of the future Fire Station 12 in the Wallhaven neighborhood on May 16.

The 14,959 sq. ft. station is located at 112 S. Hawkins Ave. and expected to be open in late summer of 2024.

Akron officials said the $9.5 million investment in the city will include:

3 full apparatus bays

living quarters for 9 firefighters/medics

equipment decontamination facilities

air drying hose tower

“Today was an exciting day for the entire Akron community and especially for the residents here in Ward 4,” said Mayor Horrigan. “In 2018, we broke ground on fire station 2 in Middlebury which was the first new fire station in Akron in 22 years. Now, just a few short years later, we’re happy to break ground on yet another new fire station, making it the third one in 5 years and marking our latest investment into Akron Fire.”

Following Station 2 and Station 4, Station 12 is the latest to be replaced.

The mayor’s office said city officials are already evaluating which station will be replaced next.

“Station 12 has been serving the Akron community for 72 years, averaging almost 3,000 calls in 2022,” said Chief Natko. “This new building will help our firefighter/medics better serve Akron and will keep our firefighters safer as they answer the call to protect our residents. I know the Ward 4 community is gaining a great investment with this fire station and I’m confident it will serve this area for many years to come.”

Mayor Horrigan, Fire Chief Joseph Natko, Deputy Fire Chief Richard Vober, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Clarence Tucker, Ward 4 Councilman Russel C. Neal Jr., and other Akron City Council members participated in the groundbreaking celebration.

Representatives from Kenmore Construction and Metis Construction Services, the companies working on the project, were also part of the ceremony.

The city of Akron Mayor’s Office shared these photos of the groundbreaking ceremony:

