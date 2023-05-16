Ballgame brawl: fight breaks out between fans at Guardians game

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fight broke out at Progressive Field Saturday that resulted in a Barstool Sports article and plenty of talk online.

Eyewitnesses say the fight broke out around 8 p.m. Saturday in section 178.

The video shows four people arguing before getting physical.

Witnesses say they told the police a woman in a red shirt spilled something on the man in front of her then spit on him, which is when the fight broke out.

It is unclear how the fight ended, but police did respond to the scene.

