Ballgame brawl: fight breaks out between fans at Guardians game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fight broke out at Progressive Field Saturday that resulted in a Barstool Sports article and plenty of talk online.

Eyewitnesses say the fight broke out around 8 p.m. Saturday in section 178.

The video shows four people arguing before getting physical.

Witnesses say they told the police a woman in a red shirt spilled something on the man in front of her then spit on him, which is when the fight broke out.

Thank god the Guardians won cuz the natives were getting restless



🎥 b1ake_55 on IG pic.twitter.com/KsxBKU3zvc — Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) May 14, 2023

It is unclear how the fight ended, but police did respond to the scene.

