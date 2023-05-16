2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Cavaliers to donate portion of sales at new team shop in honor of Nick Gilbert

Cleveland Cavaliers unveil new Center Court store at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland Cavaliers unveil new Center Court store at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse(SEANDAVIDSON | Source: Cleveland Cavaliers/Sean Davidson)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a brand-new team shop to get your Cleveland Cavaliers gear.

The team unveiled its new Center Court store Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

A portion of proceeds from sales made in May will benefit nonprofit NF Forward in honor of Nick Gilbert, the Cavs owner’s son who recently passed away.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s son dies at 26

The two-story, 6,700 square foot team shop is open now. Take a look inside in the photo gallery below.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan...
Cavs star Evan Mobley named first-team NBA all-defense
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert congratulates his son Nick Gilbert after the team won the...
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s son dies at 26
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this June 2, 2016, file photo, Cleveland...
LeBron James: ‘I got nothing but the greatest respect for Steph’
Koby Altman
Cavs president Koby Altman: ‘This group, we’re super proud of’