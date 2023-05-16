Cleveland Cavaliers to donate portion of sales at new team shop in honor of Nick Gilbert

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a brand-new team shop to get your Cleveland Cavaliers gear.

The team unveiled its new Center Court store Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

A portion of proceeds from sales made in May will benefit nonprofit NF Forward in honor of Nick Gilbert, the Cavs owner’s son who recently passed away.

The two-story, 6,700 square foot team shop is open now. Take a look inside in the photo gallery below.

