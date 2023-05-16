Cleveland Cavaliers to donate portion of sales at new team shop in honor of Nick Gilbert
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a brand-new team shop to get your Cleveland Cavaliers gear.
The team unveiled its new Center Court store Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
A portion of proceeds from sales made in May will benefit nonprofit NF Forward in honor of Nick Gilbert, the Cavs owner’s son who recently passed away.
The two-story, 6,700 square foot team shop is open now. Take a look inside in the photo gallery below.
