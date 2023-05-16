Cleveland City Council approves $10 million in funding to repair West Side market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council approved $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for repairs to the historic West Side Market Monday night.

The funding can combined with the $3.3 million council passed last year for a new roof, which hasn’t been started yet, according to council.

They also passed $1.25 million last year for three freight elevator replacements, which has just started.

Council members also discussed increasing the parking fees at the West Side Market parking lot, after the market is closed, when the lot is used by customers going to bars and restaurants on W. 25th.

The fee is currently $1 an hour, with the increase possibly being a funding stream for market improvements.

