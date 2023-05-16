Fire destroys vacant home on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a working fire at a vacant home Tuesday morning.

Several people called 911 after seeing flames from the house in the 2100 block of E. 73rd Street.

This is in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.

Firefighters said nobody was injured and the cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby homes.

