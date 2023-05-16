2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire destroys vacant home on Cleveland’s East Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a working fire at a vacant home Tuesday morning.

Several people called 911 after seeing flames from the house in the 2100 block of E. 73rd Street.

This is in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.

Firefighters said nobody was injured and the cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby homes.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

