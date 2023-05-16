2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Football player with Down syndrome sues Ohio community college for disability discrimination

An Ohio man who was the first person with Down syndrome to play and score a point in a college football game is now suing the school, its president and several staffers
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified that Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, Miss., didn’t tell them he was referring them to hospice care or explain what it was.(Source: MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who was the first person with Down syndrome to play and score a point in a college football game is now suing the school, its president and several staffers.

Caden Cox alleges he was the target of disability discrimination, retaliation and assault during his time at Hocking College. He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and wants changes made to the community college’s anti-harassment policies.

The college in Nelsonville declined comment, saying it does not discuss ongoing litigation.

The lawsuit alleges that when Cox worked at the school's student recreation center, his supervisor began “persistent derogatory, discriminatory, and abusive verbal harassment” that was reported to college administrators. Other student-workers there also complained about being harassed by the supervisor, according to the lawsuit.

The harassment culminated in May 2022, according to the lawsuit, with the supervisor threatening Cox with a knife in the student center bathroom. The supervisor resigned and was later convicted in municipal court on menacing charges stemming from the incident.

Cox and his parents filed a written complaint last December with college President Betty Young, claiming the school failed to conduct a background check on the supervisor before he was hired and didn't protect Cox from harassment and discrimination despite complaints he and other students made.

Young then retaliated against Cox by removing him as the recipient of two graduation awards he had been selected to receive, according to the lawsuit.

Cox garnered national attention in 2021 when he kicked an extra point for Hocking and became the first person with Down syndrome to play and score a point in an NCAA or National Junior College Athletic Association college football game.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Ohio Statehouse
Ohio Constitution question aimed at thwarting abortion rights push heads to August ballot
Pat McDonald, the former director of the Ohio Lottery, has resigned, effective immediately.
Ex-Ohio Lottery director conduct toward staff found improper
Texas Rangers' Sandy Leon (12) stands at bat during a baseball game against the Arizona...
Sandy León recalls harrowing day young daughter fell in pool
FILE - Jake Paul, left, punches Tyron Woodley during the second round of a Cruiserweight fight...
Jake Paul, Nate Diaz announce August boxing match