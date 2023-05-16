Get ready, get set, what to know: Cleveland Marathon happening this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After months of training and planning, the Cleveland Marathon is just days away.

Organizers say they are expecting nearly 8,500 runners at this year’s marathon.

5K and 10K marathon — 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20

Half and full marathon — 7 a.m. Sunday, May 21

“It’s a fulltime job, it’s all year round. The final product is something simple compared to the overall planning,” said Jack Staph, Cleveland Marathon Owner and President.

But some are running into concerns with the the new route, stirring a debate on social media.

In running 20 full marathons, I have seen a LOT of bad courses & had a lot of bad training runs. But this course takes the cake. Yuck. Seriously dreading this 13.1 next Sunday. pic.twitter.com/KsIplfXMQc — Nicole Perkins (@Coletini) May 12, 2023

“Those people who are complaining, I am happy to listen to them,” said Staph. “I think they have to put theirselves in our shoes. It’s not easy to put a course together in Cleveland”

Staph called designing the course “a collaboration” between the organizers and the city.

He said, due to changes in Lakewood this year, it was best to keep the course in Cleveland.

“We might as well go where Cleveland is most famous, the Rock Hall, the Science Center, the Browns Stadium, Progressive field all the great monuments in Cleveland” said Staph.

Despite some disagreements, he said he is looking forward to the same thing every year, watching runners cross the finish line

“They break down they cry, they jump, they scream, they hug, there are flowers given to them,” Staph said. “That’s what I look forward to.”

Cleveland Marathon happening this weekend: This year's route (Source: Cleveland Marathon)

