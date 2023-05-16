2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Get ready, get set, what to know: Cleveland Marathon happening this weekend

By Noelle Williams
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After months of training and planning, the Cleveland Marathon is just days away.

Organizers say they are expecting nearly 8,500 runners at this year’s marathon.

  • 5K and 10K marathon — 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20
  • Half and full marathon — 7 a.m. Sunday, May 21

“It’s a fulltime job, it’s all year round. The final product is something simple compared to the overall planning,” said Jack Staph, Cleveland Marathon Owner and President.

But some are running into concerns with the the new route, stirring a debate on social media.

“Those people who are complaining, I am happy to listen to them,” said Staph. “I think they have to put theirselves in our shoes. It’s not easy to put a course together in Cleveland”

Staph called designing the course “a collaboration” between the organizers and the city.

He said, due to changes in Lakewood this year, it was best to keep the course in Cleveland.

“We might as well go where Cleveland is most famous, the Rock Hall, the Science Center, the Browns Stadium, Progressive field all the great monuments in Cleveland” said Staph.

Despite some disagreements, he said he is looking forward to the same thing every year, watching runners cross the finish line

“They break down they cry, they jump, they scream, they hug, there are flowers given to them,” Staph said. “That’s what I look forward to.”

Cleveland Marathon happening this weekend: This year's route
Cleveland Marathon happening this weekend: This year's route(Source: Cleveland Marathon)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

A fight broke out at the Guardians game Saturday
Ballgame brawl: fight breaks out between fans at Guardians game
Fight breaks out at Saturday guardians game
Fight breaks out at Saturday guardians game
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?
Laura Miniard, of Loveland, went into the chapel at Good Samaritan Hospital and defecated on...
Woman defecates, smears feces inside Tri-State hospital chapel: court docs