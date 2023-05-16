Guardians star Jose Ramirez placed on bereavement list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez has been placed on the bereavement list and will miss most if not all of the White Sox series.

Ramirez, a 4-time All-Star, is hitting .282 this season with 4 HR and 22 RBI.

The 201st extra base hit for Jose Ramirez since 2020, the MOST in Major League Baseball. #MLBSundayLeadoff on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/JakYyIEtDz — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 14, 2023

Infield prospect Brayan Rocchio was recalled from AAA to replace Ramirez.

Rocchio was hitting .338 in AAA with 10 stolen bases.

Cleveland is 19-21 overall, good for 2nd place in the A.L. Central.

The Guardians start a 6-game road trip tonight in Chicago, followed by a 3-game set against the Mets in New York.

