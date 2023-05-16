2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians star Jose Ramirez placed on bereavement list

Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the...
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez has been placed on the bereavement list and will miss most if not all of the White Sox series.

Ramirez, a 4-time All-Star, is hitting .282 this season with 4 HR and 22 RBI.

Infield prospect Brayan Rocchio was recalled from AAA to replace Ramirez.

Rocchio was hitting .338 in AAA with 10 stolen bases.

Cleveland is 19-21 overall, good for 2nd place in the A.L. Central.

The Guardians start a 6-game road trip tonight in Chicago, followed by a 3-game set against the Mets in New York.

