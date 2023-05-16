Guardians star Jose Ramirez placed on bereavement list
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez has been placed on the bereavement list and will miss most if not all of the White Sox series.
Ramirez, a 4-time All-Star, is hitting .282 this season with 4 HR and 22 RBI.
Infield prospect Brayan Rocchio was recalled from AAA to replace Ramirez.
Rocchio was hitting .338 in AAA with 10 stolen bases.
Cleveland is 19-21 overall, good for 2nd place in the A.L. Central.
The Guardians start a 6-game road trip tonight in Chicago, followed by a 3-game set against the Mets in New York.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.