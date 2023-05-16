2 Strong 4 Bullies
Landscapers find missing Perkins Township tortoise who escaped home

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - You’ve heard of cats and dogs getting loose, Perkins Township Police needed help finding a missing tortoise.

In fact, Perkins Township Police issued a BOLO (which is an alert that stands for be on the lookout) for Flash, the sulcata tortoise on May 12.

Police said he escaped his home and was somewhere in the area of Stonewood Estates.

He belongs to a Perkins Schools student who was “very upset and distraught that he escaped his home,” police stated.

Three days after issuing the BOLO, landscapers found Flash, who was returned to his home safe and sound.

“FLASH was found safe!! A huge shout out to some local landscapers that helped make it happen,,” the grateful police department excitedly updated. “Thanks for everyone’s help.”

Perkins Township tortoise escapes home, police issue BOLO
Perkins Township tortoise escapes home, police issue BOLO(Perkins Township Police)

