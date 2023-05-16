2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lawsuit claims Ashtabula Schools covered-up sexual abuse cases for decades

By Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A lawsuit filed in the Federal District Court for Northern Ohio claims that the Ashtabula City School District helped to cover-up sexual misconduct by former teacher Christine Seuffert with multiple students during the 1980′s.

Seuffert is a former teacher and coach for Ashtabula Schools, eventually becoming a member of the school board before resigning in 2022 due to these same allegations. The lawsuit claims that when Seuffert was employed as a teacher in the 80′s she “met and developed inappropriately close relationships, some of a sexual nature, with several students”.

The former students listed on the lawsuit say that Seuffert would use her position as a coach to groom and ultimately harass and abuse these students. They claim she would provide alcohol to minors, and inappropriately touch them while threatening to kick the students off their sports teams if they spoke up about the abuse.

The lawsuit also claims that the district knew about the alleged assaults, “failing to investigate” allegations. The lawsuit explains that the district broke federal rights under Title IX, that prohibits sex based discrimination at a school.

19 News reached out to the district for comment, but has not head back from their legal representation. The lawsuit is currently in the “discovery” phase which could lead to a months long process. As the statute of limitations has expired in this case, Seuffert would not go to jail if found liable.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Ongoing elevator issues leave tenants stranded at Euclid apartment building
Ongoing elevator issues leave tenants stranded at Euclid apartment building
Akron breaks ground on new $9.5 million fire station
Akron breaks ground on new $9.5 million fire station
Ballpark brawl: Fight breaks out between fans at Cleveland Guardians game
Ballpark brawl: Fight breaks out between fans at Cleveland Guardians game
Ongoing elevator issues leave tenants stranded at Euclid apartment building
Ongoing elevator issues leave tenants stranded at Euclid apartment building