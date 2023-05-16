2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man convicted of cheating in Cleveland fishing scandal facing forgery, theft by deception charges

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The fisherman convicted of cheating during a Lake Erie walleye fishing tournament in Cleveland is facing new criminal charges in Pennsylvania.

Fishermen found guilty of cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament receive sentences

Chase Cominsky of Hermitage, PA is charged with forgery and theft by deception stemming from an incident in January.

Cominsky will be arraigned in front of a Mercer County, PA judge on Tuesday.

He will likely be arranged by video conference, since he is currently serving a 10-day sentence at the Cuyahoga County jail for the fishing scandal that received worldwide attention.

10 days in jail for 2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament

19 News reached out to Hermitage, PA police to find out what exactly those charges entail, but have not yet heard back.

