Mentor police identify construction worker who died after falling off lift

(MGN ONLINE)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A 54-year-old man died Thursday evening after falling approximately 20-feet from an extension lift while he was painting the Hendricks Road Bridge.

On Tuesday, Mentor police identified the victim as Raul Perez. Perez was employed by Beaver Excavating.

Police said Perez was not wearing a safety harness at the time of the accident.

According to police, the door to the occupant area of the extension lift opened unexpectedly as it was being lowered and Perez fell out, landing on State Route 2.

Rescue crews were called to the scene just before 11 p.m. on May 11.

Police said when they arrived, Perez was in cardiac arrest with major head injuries. He was pronounced dead at UH Lake West Medical Center.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials are still investigating and no other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

