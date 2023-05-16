Northeast Ohio Weather: Much cooler tomorrow; frost threat Wednesday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High clouds today and pleasant. Afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. A strong cold front will drop in from the north this evening. This will bring a blast of much cooler air into Ohio by tomorrow. The front is moisture starved. There could be a stray shower east of Cleveland this evening, otherwise it’ll be gradual clearing tonight. You can expect a sunny and brisk day tomorrow. A northeast wind is forecast at 10-20 mph. The story will be how cool it will be. High temperatures only get to around 60 degrees. Some towns will not make it out of the 50s. A clear sky Wednesday night and a decreasing wind will lead to areas of frost late night and into early Thursday morning. You’ll need to cover up the plants.

