Ongoing elevator issues leave tenants stranded at Euclid apartment building

By Katie Wilson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO)- Apartment tenants are sick of waiting for a fix to an issue keeping some people from their own homes.

They say elevators are constantly down and it’s not unusual for the fire department to get called.

One of the two elevators at the Riviera Apartments in Euclid was working Tuesday, something Norma Jean Smith says is rare.

“I’m tired of it,” said Tenant Norma Jean Smith. “I don’t want to be on the stairs every day coming in from work, going to work. I’m done with it.”

Jean Smith says in the last five days, both elevators have been down five times.

That means the people who can’t get upstairs are stranded.

“One lady had just had back surgery, she stated to me,” said Jean Smith. “She resides on the eighth floor. I was going to assist her with her cart, but there was so much groceries in it. I couldn’t budge it. I asked the fire department while they were on sight if they could assist her.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve been to the Riviera Apartments.

Back in February, we did a story on the building’s heating issues.

While Jean Smith says they did get the heat back on, she’s still having trouble controlling the temperature in her apartment, including water heaters.

Now facing more issues, Jean Smith says she’s heard nothing from the apartment management. So we tried.

No one was at the front office and we couldn’t reach anyone at Elon Property Management over the phone.

A frustrating day, with little progress, but as always, the 19 Troubleshooters will stay on this until we get answers and action.

