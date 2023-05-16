Sentencing for former Streetsboro councilman convicted of sending inappropriate photos to teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Streetsboro council member convicted of one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles for sending inappropriate pictures to a 13-year-old boy was sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Ann Sutula Tuesday morning.

John Ruediger, 44, was sentenced to one year in prison. He was found guilty by a jury on April 4.

Former Streetsboro councilman ((Source: Mayfield Heights police))

Ruediger met the teenager on SnapChat and showed up at the teenager’s Mayfield Heights house on April 25, 2021.

Ruediger has been out on bond since he was arrested in May of 2021.

He resigned from city council shortly after his arrest.