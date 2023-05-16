2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sentencing for former Streetsboro councilman convicted of sending inappropriate photos to teen

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Streetsboro council member convicted of one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles for sending inappropriate pictures to a 13-year-old boy was sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Ann Sutula Tuesday morning.

John Ruediger, 44, was sentenced to one year in prison. He was found guilty by a jury on April 4.

Former Streetsboro councilman
Former Streetsboro councilman((Source: Mayfield Heights police))

Ruediger met the teenager on SnapChat and showed up at the teenager’s Mayfield Heights house on April 25, 2021.

Ruediger has been out on bond since he was arrested in May of 2021.

He resigned from city council shortly after his arrest.

Most Read

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers unveil new Center Court store at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland Cavaliers unveil new Center Court store at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Dante Tremont has been closed on Tuesday since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020
Tuesday nights return to Dante Tremont for summer schedule
Fire destroys vacant home on Cleveland’s East Side
Two people are dead and a third is in the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland Sunday...
Cleveland Police: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting