Several pets rescued from ‘stubborn’ Cuyahoga Falls house fire, firefighters say

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Several animals escaped or were rescued from a house fire Monday evening.

When crews arrived at the home on Norwood Street, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the structure and extending into the first and second floors and attic.

Firefighters said due to the construction of the home, it was a “stubborn” fire to knock down and took a total of 90 minutes.

All of the residents were able to escape without getting hurt.

No firefighters were injured.

Cuyahoga Falls Fire Fighters Union Local 494 shared these photos of the blaze:

